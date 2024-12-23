Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23:

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northwest Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

