Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23:

Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report) : This customer engagement platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Twilio has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 1.45 compared with 5.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

