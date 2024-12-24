We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) : This energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
TechnipFMC plc Price and Consensus
TechnipFMC plc price-consensus-chart | TechnipFMC plc Quote
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This bio-pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) : This video software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.
Vimeo, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vimeo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vimeo, Inc. Quote
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.