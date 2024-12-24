Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) : This energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This bio-pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) : This video software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

