We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)
Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA - Free Report) is facing multiple headwinds, and attempting to transform its business model and transition its brand positioning.
Fashion and style are often fickle, and Vera Bradley is dealing with a confluence of economic and industry forces that have sent VRA stock tumbling in 2024 alongside its earnings estimates.
What’s Going on with Vera Bradley Stock
Vera Bradley is famous for its women’s handbags, luggage, home accessories, and more. Vera Bradley’s colorful patterns and quilted offerings stood out and were rather instantly recognizable.
Vera Bradley has expanded its offerings. Still, VRA has found it difficult to sustain its cool factor and stay on trend in the world of fast fashion and a seemingly endless array of e-commerce brands.
Vera Bradley stock has fallen rather steadily since 2011 (it went public in late 2010). This backdrop makes sense considering that Vera Bradley’s sales dropped on a YoY basis in nine out of the last 11 years (with two big jumps mixed).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Vera Bradley’s sales declined by 6% in fiscal 2024 and 29% in Q3 of its fiscal 2025 (period ended November 2). VRA also swung to a loss of -$0.27 a share in its third quarter. The rough showing marked its fourth straight huge bottom-line miss.
Vera Brandley said Q3 was “extremely challenging” as it remains in the “early stages of Project Restoration.” VRA is attempting to “transform” its “business model and transition Vera Bradley’s brand positioning.”
“With the current consumer mindset focused on value, we have more work ahead of us on our repositioning journey,” CEO Jackie Ardrey said in prepared remarks last quarter.
“Importantly, we’ve made meaningful adjustments to our assortment and value proposition in response to results and customer feedback. I’m pleased to report that we are seeing steady progress with several green shoots that have continued in the fourth quarter to date.”
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Vera Bradley provided downbeat guidance on December 11.
VRA is projected to post an adjusted full-year loss of -$0.08 a share and its revenue is set to fall another 16% in FY25.
Stay Away from VRA Stock?
Vera Bradley’s downward earnings revisions activity helps it earn a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The company is projected to return to positive earnings next year, but its FY26 EPS estimate is down 30% since its Q3 release.
Vera Bradley stock has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 and its industry since its IPO, down roughly 88%. Investors are likely better off looking at other retail stocks since right now.