Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24:

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Puma Biotechnology's shares gained 10.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retail  company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's shares gained 25.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR - Free Report) : This energy services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.          

New Jersey Resources Corporation's shares gained 11.8% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


