Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24:
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Puma Biotechnology's shares gained 10.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's shares gained 25.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR - Free Report) : This energy services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
New Jersey Resources Corporation's shares gained 11.8% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
