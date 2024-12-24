See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24:
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Puma Biotechnology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.57 compared with 24.71 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.06 compared with 24.71 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare improvement company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Premier has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.87 compared with 24.71 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
