Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24:

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Puma Biotechnology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.57 compared with 24.71 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.06 compared with 24.71 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare improvement company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Premier has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.87 compared with 24.71 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


