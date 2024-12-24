See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24:
Engie SA (ENGIY - Free Report) : This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR - Free Report) : This This energy services holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.
Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare improvement company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
