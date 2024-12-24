Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24:

Engie SA (ENGIY - Free Report) : This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR - Free Report) : This This energy services holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare improvement company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

