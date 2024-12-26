Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

eGain Corporation (EGAN - Free Report) : This customer engagement solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This semiconductor cleaning equipment provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO - Free Report) : This agribusiness company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.

BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) : This intelligent security software and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This bio-pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

