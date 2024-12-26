We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
eGain Corporation (EGAN - Free Report) : This customer engagement solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
eGain Corporation Price and Consensus
eGain Corporation price-consensus-chart | eGain Corporation Quote
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This semiconductor cleaning equipment provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
ACM Research, Inc. Price and Consensus
ACM Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACM Research, Inc. Quote
Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO - Free Report) : This agribusiness company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.
Mission Produce, Inc. Price and Consensus
Mission Produce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mission Produce, Inc. Quote
BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) : This intelligent security software and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.
BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus
BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This bio-pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.