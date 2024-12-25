Find Surging, Top-Ranked to Buy for 2025

The stock market jumped through morning trading during a shortened Christmas Eve session. Buyers dove into Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, and other technology stocks as the bulls attempt to restore their dominance heading into the low-volume stretch between Christmas and New Year’s Day. The Nasdaq found support at its 21-day and is racing to its recent peaks ahead of the Santa Claus rally period. The outlook for impressive earnings growth, lower interest rates, and the expected pro-growth and lower tax backdrop of the second Trump administration remain the wind in the stock market’s sails. Today we explore a screen to help investors find surging, top-ranked stocks. The stocks we find are experiencing impressive upward earnings revisions activity landing them Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys). Let’s dive into the screen and one of the soaring, top-ranked stocks investors might want to buy as the calendar turns to 2025. Screen Basics The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names. The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs. The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks. The screen basics are listed below… · Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy) · Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8 · PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1 · Price/Sales <= 3 · Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7 This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder. The screen is pretty simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen… Buy this Soaring, Top-Ranked Financial Stock Before a 2025 Breakout? ( Janus Henderson Group plc ( JHG Quick Quote JHG - Free Report) ) is a London-based global active asset manager. Janus Henderson had approximately $382 billion in assets under management at the end of the third quarter. JHG posted a beat-and-raise Q3. “Better net flows, a stable net management fee rate, and operating leverage resulted in a 42% year-over-year increase in our adjusted diluted EPS,” CEO Ali Dibadj said in prepared remarks. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Janus Henderson pointed to a healthy balance sheet and strong cash flow generation as other reasons to be bullish. Janus Henderson is projected to grow its revenue by 16% in 2024 and another 10% next year to climb from $2.10 billion in FY23 to $2.68 billion next year. The asset manager’s strong top line is expected to help it expand its adjusted earnings by 31% and 12%, respectively. Janus Henderson has crushed our bottom-line estimate for four quarters in a row, and its upbeat earnings outlook lands JHG stock its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). JHG’s recent upward revisions are part of a huge improvement over the last 12 months that’s seen its FY25 EPS estimate soar roughly 60%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Janus Henderson stock has topped its highly-ranked Financial-Investment Management industry over the last five years. JHG's 76% run is strong enough to blow away the broader Financial sector’s 42%. JHG shares have ripped 44% higher in 2024. JHG found support near its 50-day moving average following a pullback after it hit overheated RSI levels. The nearby chart shows that investors might want to buy Janus Henderson stock heading into 2025 as it looks to break above its 2021 peaks into a new trading range. Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it. Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today. Want more articles from this author? Scroll up to the top of this article and click the FOLLOW AUTHOR button to get an email each time a new article is published. Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure
Find Surging, Top-Ranked to Buy for 2025
The stock market jumped through morning trading during a shortened Christmas Eve session.
Buyers dove into Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, and other technology stocks as the bulls attempt to restore their dominance heading into the low-volume stretch between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
The Nasdaq found support at its 21-day and is racing to its recent peaks ahead of the Santa Claus rally period.
The outlook for impressive earnings growth, lower interest rates, and the expected pro-growth and lower tax backdrop of the second Trump administration remain the wind in the stock market’s sails.
Today we explore a screen to help investors find surging, top-ranked stocks.
The stocks we find are experiencing impressive upward earnings revisions activity landing them Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys).
Let’s dive into the screen and one of the soaring, top-ranked stocks investors might want to buy as the calendar turns to 2025.
Screen Basics
The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names.
The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs.
The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks.
The screen basics are listed below…
· Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy)
· Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8
· PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1
· Price/Sales <= 3
· Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7
This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.
The screen is pretty simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…
Buy this Soaring, Top-Ranked Financial Stock Before a 2025 Breakout?
Janus Henderson Group plc ((JHG - Free Report) ) is a London-based global active asset manager. Janus Henderson had approximately $382 billion in assets under management at the end of the third quarter.
JHG posted a beat-and-raise Q3. “Better net flows, a stable net management fee rate, and operating leverage resulted in a 42% year-over-year increase in our adjusted diluted EPS,” CEO Ali Dibadj said in prepared remarks.
Janus Henderson pointed to a healthy balance sheet and strong cash flow generation as other reasons to be bullish. Janus Henderson is projected to grow its revenue by 16% in 2024 and another 10% next year to climb from $2.10 billion in FY23 to $2.68 billion next year.
The asset manager’s strong top line is expected to help it expand its adjusted earnings by 31% and 12%, respectively.
Janus Henderson has crushed our bottom-line estimate for four quarters in a row, and its upbeat earnings outlook lands JHG stock its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). JHG’s recent upward revisions are part of a huge improvement over the last 12 months that’s seen its FY25 EPS estimate soar roughly 60%.
Janus Henderson stock has topped its highly-ranked Financial-Investment Management industry over the last five years. JHG's 76% run is strong enough to blow away the broader Financial sector’s 42%.
JHG shares have ripped 44% higher in 2024. JHG found support near its 50-day moving average following a pullback after it hit overheated RSI levels.
The nearby chart shows that investors might want to buy Janus Henderson stock heading into 2025 as it looks to break above its 2021 peaks into a new trading range.
