Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:
Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) : This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% the last 60 days.
RB Global, Inc. (RBA - Free Report) : This omnichannel marketplace provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% in the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
