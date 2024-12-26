Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:

eGain Corporation (EGAN - Free Report) : This This customer engagement solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

eGain's shares gained 6.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO - Free Report) : This agribusiness company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.

Mission Produce's shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) : This security software and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.   

BlackBerry's shares gained 67.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


