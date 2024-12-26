Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This semiconductor cleaning equipment provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) : This engineering and robotics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Oceaneering International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.89 compared with 25.17 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

eGain Corporation (EGAN - Free Report) : This customer engagement solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

eGain Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 23.48 compared with 36.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


