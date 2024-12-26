See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This semiconductor cleaning equipment provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
ACM Research has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) : This engineering and robotics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Oceaneering International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.89 compared with 25.17 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
eGain Corporation (EGAN - Free Report) : This customer engagement solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
