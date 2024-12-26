See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:
Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report) : This customer engagement platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Twilio has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 1.42 compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 1.29 compared with 3.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
