New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) : This air transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) : This civil infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT - Free Report) : This cloud-native data management software platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.