Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) : This air transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price and Consensus

American Airlines Group Inc. Price and Consensus

American Airlines Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) : This civil infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Construction Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Construction Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Construction Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Construction Partners, Inc. Quote

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Payoneer Global Inc. Price and Consensus

Payoneer Global Inc. Price and Consensus

Payoneer Global Inc. price-consensus-chart | Payoneer Global Inc. Quote

AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT - Free Report) : This cloud-native data management software platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

AvePoint, Inc. Price and Consensus

AvePoint, Inc. Price and Consensus

AvePoint, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AvePoint, Inc. Quote

TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.

TDK Corp. Price and Consensus

TDK Corp. Price and Consensus

TDK Corp. price-consensus-chart | TDK Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>

TDK Corp. (TTDKY) - free report >>

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) - free report >>

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) - free report >>

AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance transportation