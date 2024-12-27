Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

monday.com has a PEG ratio of 1.73 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM - Free Report) : This aviation services providercarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

nCino, Inc. (NCNO - Free Report) : This software-as-a-service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

nCino has a PEG ratio of 2.19 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

