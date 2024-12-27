See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:
Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO - Free Report) : This financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Payoneer Global's shares gained 33.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) : This electronic component company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.
TDK Corporation's shares gained 5.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS - Free Report) : This dialysis service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Fresenius Medical Care's shares gained 7.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
