Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO - Free Report) : This financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Payoneer Global's shares gained 33.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) : This electronic component company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.

TDK Corporation's shares gained 5.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS - Free Report) : This dialysis service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.  

Fresenius Medical Care's shares gained 7.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


