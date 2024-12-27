See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:
TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) : This electronic component company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% the last 60 days.
TDK Corp. Price and Consensus
TDK Corp. price-consensus-chart | TDK Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
TDK Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
TDK Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | TDK Corp. Quote
Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS - Free Report) : This dialysis service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% the last 60 days.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price and Consensus
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA price-consensus-chart | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA dividend-yield-ttm | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% in the last 60 days.
First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
First Hawaiian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Hawaiian, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote
