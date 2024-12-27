Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:

TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) : This electronic component company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS - Free Report) : This dialysis service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

