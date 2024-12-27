3 Real Estate Development Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Woes

The Zacks
Real Estate – Development industry constituents are likely to face challenges due to the geopolitical unrest, macroeconomic uncertainty and supply-chain disruption. These factors are projected to inflate material expenses and keep prices of real estate high. Until macroeconomic conditions improve, sales activity is likely to remain subdued in the near future. However, healthy demand for a number of real estate property types and a slowdown in the pace of new deliveries are likely to provide the industry some support, placing players like Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. ( HHH Quick Quote HHH - Free Report) , Green Brick Partners, Inc. ( GRBK Quick Quote GRBK - Free Report) and LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH Quick Quote LGIH - Free Report) well for growth. About the Industry
The Zacks Real Estate – Development industry comprises companies that are mainly engaged in owning, developing and managing a variety of real estate properties, including commercial, residential and mixed-use parcels. While some developers undertake construction on their land holdings to eventually sell the properties to homebuilders, retaining the same for conducting operations is also a common practice. Some industry participants actively undertake strategic activities, such as infrastructure improvement, along with land planning and development to boost economic development, attract quality job creators and diversify the regions in which the firms operate. These firms provide real estate leasing, stewardship, underwriting, planning and entitlement services. Real estate development companies are chiefly classified as financial ones, not construction firms.
What's Shaping the Future of the Real Estate Development Industry?
The industry’s performance is likely to bear the brunt of geopolitical unrest. The consideration of new tariffs on imports from mainland China or other countries could have a substantial effect on trade policy. Moreover, economists expect tariffs and policies by the newly elected president to be inflationary. Although the Federal Reserve has reduced interest rates in recent times, it sees fewer cuts next year due to an expected high inflation. Amid such an environment, clients are likely to adopt a cautious approach. As a result, investors’ desire for greater price discovery will cause a delay in the closing timeline for transactions. Geopolitical Unrest to Affect the Industry: Although investor sentiment has improved to a certain extent, as they try to make the best out of the present market conditions, a cautious stance among many continues. Over the past few years, the wars have fueled regional instability, significantly impacting energy and food security. This situation has escalated supply-chain disruption and led to increased inflation rates and other macroeconomic challenges worldwide. Several capital sources are tightening their underwriting practices, reducing credit availability. As a result, the volume of commercial real estate transactions remains on the lower side. Per the CBRE report, U.S. commercial real estate investment volume decreased 2% year over year in the third quarter of 2024 to $90 billion. Moreover, macroeconomic uncertainty has repeatedly disrupted the supply chain at various stages in recent years. Until macroeconomic conditions improve, sales activity is likely to remain subdued in the forthcoming period. Macroeconomic Uncertainty & Supply-Chain Woes Linger:
Demand for certain real estate categories such as retail, industrial and logistics, and office are witnessing healthy growth. The post-pandemic resurgence in consumers' preference for in-person shopping is propelling retail real estate demand in high-traffic corridors as retailers eye expansion to satisfy this demand. Meanwhile, the e-commerce boom and supply-chain strategy transformations provided an impetus to the industrial and logistics real estate space. Moreover, the office REITs companies are seeing an increasing number of tenants returning to offices or announcing plans to come back. This is likely to support office real estate market fundamentals. However, the elevated interest rate environment in the past quarters has not only pushed up the cost of raw materials but also slowed down the pace of new construction deliveries. Particularly, the residential market is grappling with a substantial shortage of new homes, stemming from more than a decade of under-building compared with population growth. The retail real estate market is also going through supply shortages, which is helping the industry fundamentals. Hence, the rebound in demand for certain real estate categories and supply shortage are likely to play a role in maintaining favorable industry fundamentals. Demand Revival for Certain Asset Classes and Constrained Supply Help Industry Fundamentals: Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects
The Zacks Real Estate Development industry is housed within the broader Zacks
Finance sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #147, which places it in the bottom 41% of 249 Zacks industries.
The group’s
Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dim near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.
The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. For 2024, the industry’s earnings estimates have decreased by 4.4% since January 2024.
However, before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.
Industry Underperforms the Sector and the S&P 500
The Zacks Real Estate – Development industry has underperformed the S&P 500 composite and the broader Finance sector over the past year.
The industry has declined 14.1% during this period against the S&P 500 composite’s growth of 27.3%. The broader Finance sector has increased 18.3%.
One-Year Price Performance
Industry's Current Valuation
On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing real estate development companies, we see that the industry is currently trading at 6.24X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.66X. The industry is also trading below the Finance sector’s forward 12-month P/E of 17.01X. This is shown in the chart below.
Forward 12-Month Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio
Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 29.99X and as low as 3.77X, with a median of 6.98X.
3 Real Estate Development Stocks to Consider
Howard Hughes Holdings, Inc.: This Woodlands, TX-based company is engaged in the ownership, management and development of commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the United States. The company operates through three business segments, namely Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities and Strategic Developments.
Its assets include a portfolio of master-planned community assets, buildings and equipment, land and developments. With its expertise in the real estate sector, the company is well-poised to bank on the favorable demand in the residential and commercial real estate markets.
HHH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 EPS of $3.28 suggests a significant increase year over year. The stock has gained 18.8% in the past six months.
You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Green Brick Partners, Inc.: This is a diversified homebuilding and land development company operating in Texas, Georgia and Florida. It is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.
GRBK enjoys several strategic advantages, such as a significant footprint in the U.S. markets with considerable job growth and the best demographics. Its advantages extend to superior land and lot reserves and a diverse range of product offerings, positioning it favorably for expansion. Particularly, with superior infill and infill-adjacent locations in high-growth markets, GRBK is likely to gain continued benefits amid the strong demand for new homes in its markets.
GRBK currently has a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 EPS of $8.35 suggests a 34.4% increase year over year. The stock has gained 0.8% in the past six months.
LGI Homes, Inc.: This Woodlands, TX-based company is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, engaged in the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states through an innovative and systematic approach. Notably, the company has closed more than 75,000 homes since it was founded in 2003.
LGIH's continued efforts to reduce the cost of homeownership through a combination of other sales incentives and the decision to build smaller, lower-priced homes are likely to drive its sales volume in the upcoming period, positioning it well for growth.
LGI Homes currently has a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 EPS of $8.71 suggests a 3.4% increase year over year. The company’s shares have gained 1.7% in the past six months.
Image: Bigstock
