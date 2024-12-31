We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Bull of the Day: Broadcom (AVGO)
Broadcom ((AVGO - Free Report) ) is one of the unsung heroes of the semiconductor revolution of the past decade. But the stock is up 6X since the 2022 bear market lows and it just jumped over 35% this month after another strong earnings report.
And one place the stock is never ignored is Zacks Investment Research. I'm going to highlight recent coverage of this key player in semiconductor networking, from the datacenter to the smartphone.
Broadcom reported their Q4 for fiscal 2024 (ended October) on December 12 and gave investors renewed confidence in the wide enterprise demand for their deep solutions stack.
Broadcom revenues jumped 51% year-over-year to $14 billion while profits surged 28%. Top-line growth was driven by strong demand for AI semiconductor solutions, custom AI accelerators (XPUs), and VMware cloud networking.
My colleague Ethan Feller provided more details here...
Broadcom Beats Earnings Estimates as AI Revenue Triples
Since he wrote that article the day after earnings, analysts were once again compelled to raise AVGO earnings estimates for this year and next, making the stock a consistent dweller in the upper realms of the Zacks Rank.
Another colleague, Tracey Ryniec who runs the Value Investor and Insider Trader portfolios, bought AVGO shares in September of 2023 near $81. On my last glance at share prices near $240 on Friday, she was sporting a 195% gain for her clients.
You can hear Tracy outline the bull case for AVGO and other key Semi players in this October episode of the MarketEdge podcast...
Should You Buy Semiconductor Stocks Right Now?
Finally, I can do no better to sing the praises of Broadcom than share the excellent views and research of two more colleagues.
Dave Bartosiak, manager of the Blockchain Innovators and Surprise Trader portfolios, recently offered this provocative chart video...
Is Broadcom a Better Stock to Buy Than NVIDIA?
And Andrew Rocco, manager of the Technology Innovators portfolio, wrote a good strategy overview when thinking about the role of semiconductors in any growth-oriented portfolio...
The Semiconductor Supercycle: 5 Reasons to Stay Bullish
If you can't find reasons to be long-term bullish on AVGO after these strategists explain their views, the Semi/AI trade probably isn't for you.