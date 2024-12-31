Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

