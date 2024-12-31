Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA - Free Report) : This nutritional, personal care, and skincare products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

USANA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.57, compared with 24.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB - Free Report) : This manufacturer of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Bel Fuse has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.51, compared with 24.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

