See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA - Free Report) : This nutritional, personal care, and skincare products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote
USANA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.57, compared with 24.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote
Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB - Free Report) : This manufacturer of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Bel Fuse Inc. Price and Consensus
Bel Fuse Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bel Fuse Inc. Quote
Bel Fuse has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.51, compared with 24.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Bel Fuse Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Bel Fuse Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Bel Fuse Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.