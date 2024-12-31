We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) : This software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.
Vimeo, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vimeo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vimeo, Inc. Quote
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS - Free Report) : This global solar technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price and Consensus
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited price-consensus-chart | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote
Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Payoneer Global Inc. Price and Consensus
Payoneer Global Inc. price-consensus-chart | Payoneer Global Inc. Quote
Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP - Free Report) : This medical insurance company for cats and dogs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.
Trupanion, Inc. Price and Consensus
Trupanion, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trupanion, Inc. Quote
Veren Inc. (VRN - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.4% over the last 60 days.
Veren Inc. Price and Consensus
Veren Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veren Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.