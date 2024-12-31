Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) : This software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.

Vimeo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vimeo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vimeo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vimeo, Inc. Quote

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS - Free Report) : This global solar technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price and Consensus

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price and Consensus

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited price-consensus-chart | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Payoneer Global Inc. Price and Consensus

Payoneer Global Inc. Price and Consensus

Payoneer Global Inc. price-consensus-chart | Payoneer Global Inc. Quote

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP - Free Report) : This medical insurance company for cats and dogs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Trupanion, Inc. Price and Consensus

Trupanion, Inc. Price and Consensus

Trupanion, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trupanion, Inc. Quote

Veren Inc. (VRN - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.4% over the last 60 days.

Veren Inc. Price and Consensus

Veren Inc. Price and Consensus

Veren Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veren Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) - free report >>

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) - free report >>

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) - free report >>

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) - free report >>

Veren Inc. (VRN) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy insurance