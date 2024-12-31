Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Veren Inc. (VRN - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 41.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northwest Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS - Free Report) : This global solar technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

