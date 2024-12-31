See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:
Veren Inc. (VRN - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 41.4% over the last 60 days.
Veren Inc. Price and Consensus
Veren Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veren Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%.
Veren Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Veren Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Veren Inc. Quote
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northwest Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Quote
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS - Free Report) : This global solar technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price and Consensus
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited price-consensus-chart | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited dividend-yield-ttm | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote
