Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO - Free Report) : This financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Payoneer Global Inc. Price and Consensus

Payoneer Global Inc. Price and Consensus

Payoneer Global Inc. price-consensus-chart | Payoneer Global Inc. Quote

Payoneer’s shares gained 31.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Payoneer Global Inc. Price

Payoneer Global Inc. Price

Payoneer Global Inc. price | Payoneer Global Inc. Quote

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) : This software solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.

Vimeo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vimeo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vimeo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vimeo, Inc. Quote

Vimeo’s shares gained 30.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vimeo, Inc. Price

Vimeo, Inc. Price

Vimeo, Inc. price | Vimeo, Inc. Quote

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP - Free Report) : This medical insurance company for cats and dogs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Trupanion, Inc. Price and Consensus

Trupanion, Inc. Price and Consensus

Trupanion, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trupanion, Inc. Quote

Trupanion’s shares gained 18.7% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trupanion, Inc. Price

Trupanion, Inc. Price

Trupanion, Inc. price | Trupanion, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) - free report >>

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) - free report >>

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) - free report >>

Published in

finance