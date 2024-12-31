Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

Norwegian has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report) : This customer engagement platform solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Twilio Inc. Price and Consensus

Twilio Inc. Price and Consensus

Twilio Inc. price-consensus-chart | Twilio Inc. Quote

Twilio has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Twilio Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Twilio Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Twilio Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Twilio Inc. Quote

Pitney BowesInc. (PBI - Free Report) : This company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 1.28 compared with 3.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) - free report >>

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) - free report >>

Published in

computers