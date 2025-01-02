We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) : This operator of a financial services platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA - Free Report) : This cement and derivatives company from Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG - Free Report) : This precious metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Sea Limited (SE - Free Report) : This digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.