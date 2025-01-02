Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) : This operator of a financial services platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA - Free Report) : This cement and derivatives company from Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG - Free Report) : This precious metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Sea Limited (SE - Free Report) : This digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

construction finance