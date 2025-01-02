Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

