Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) : This operator of a financial services platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus

Robinhood Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote

Robinhood‘s shares gained 66.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price

Robinhood Markets, Inc. price | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote

Sea Limited (SE - Free Report) : This digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Sea’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Price

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Price

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR price | Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG - Free Report) : This precious metal company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

MAG Silver Corporation Price and Consensus

MAG Silver Corporation Price and Consensus

MAG Silver Corporation price-consensus-chart | MAG Silver Corporation Quote

MAG Silver’s shares gained 11% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MAG Silver Corporation Price

MAG Silver Corporation Price

MAG Silver Corporation price | MAG Silver Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) - free report >>

MAG Silver Corporation (MAG) - free report >>

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) - free report >>

Published in

finance