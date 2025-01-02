See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) : This operator of a financial services platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Robinhood‘s shares gained 66.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sea Limited (SE - Free Report) : This digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Sea’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG - Free Report) : This precious metal company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
MAG Silver’s shares gained 11% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
