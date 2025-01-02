Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

nCino, Inc. (NCNO - Free Report) : This software-as-a-service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

nCino Inc. Price and Consensus

nCino has a PEG ratio of 2.09 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

nCino Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM - Free Report) : This passenger and cargo air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus

LATAM has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

