Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
nCino, Inc. (NCNO - Free Report) : This software-as-a-service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.
nCino Inc. Price and Consensus
nCino Inc. price-consensus-chart | nCino Inc. Quote
nCino has a PEG ratio of 2.09 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
nCino Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
nCino Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | nCino Inc. Quote
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM - Free Report) : This passenger and cargo air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. price-consensus-chart | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote
LATAM has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote
