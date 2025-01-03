We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Under Armour, Inc. (UAA - Free Report) : This performance apparel, footwear, and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) : This nutrition products company from Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
RB Global, Inc. (RBA - Free Report) : This omnichannel marketplace for commercial assets and vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX - Free Report) : This company that provides performance coating technologies for the medical sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.