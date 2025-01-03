Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA - Free Report) : This performance apparel, footwear, and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Under Armour, Inc. Price and Consensus

BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) : This nutrition products company from Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

BellRing Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

RB Global, Inc. (RBA - Free Report) : This omnichannel marketplace for commercial assets and vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

RB Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX - Free Report) : This company that provides performance coating technologies for the medical sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Surmodics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


