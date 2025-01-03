We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Carvana (CVNA)
Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) is a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars.
The company’s near-term earnings outlook has turned visibly bright, landing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry, which is currently ranked in the top 28% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company stacks up.
Carvana
Carvana saw its popularity accelerate during the COVID era when consumers were facing lockdowns. The stock roared back in a massive way over the last year, gaining more than 300%.
The stellar performance has been seemingly ignored by many investors amid the big tech wave we’ve become accustomed to, but its positive earnings outlook alludes to further near-term gains.
It’s worth noting here that short squeezes added fuel to the fiery share performance, with current short interest notably lower than where it stood at the beginning of 2023.
Concerning headline figures in its latest print, CVNA delivered a sizable 180% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and reported sales 5% ahead of expectations, reflecting growth rates of 178% and 31%, respectively.
As shown below, the company’s top line has begun showing sequential growth over recent quarters following a rough 2023 performance. The ‘pandemic boost’ is also easily seen.
The company overall enjoyed a robust quarter, with retail units of 108.6k growing a sizable 34% year-over-year alongside reaching new profitability milestones. Further, the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.7% reflected a new all-time best for public automotive retailers.
The adjusted EBITDA margin performance is quite commendable, reflecting that the company has been effectively managing costs related to operations, inventory, and labor, which do fluctuate quite a bit in the automotive industry.
Putting Everything Together
Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.
The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).