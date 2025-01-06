We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) : This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.5% over the last 60 days.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Price and Consensus
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc price-consensus-chart | Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Quote
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This bio-pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX - Free Report) : This medical device contract manufacturer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.
Pro-Dex, Inc. Price and Consensus
Pro-Dex, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pro-Dex, Inc. Quote
eGain Corporation (EGAN - Free Report) : This customer service infrastructure software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.
eGain Corporation Price and Consensus
eGain Corporation price-consensus-chart | eGain Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.