New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) : This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.5% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This bio-pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX - Free Report) : This medical device contract manufacturer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.

eGain Corporation (EGAN - Free Report) : This customer service infrastructure software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


