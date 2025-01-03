Back to top

T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund focuses on companies that primarily generate revenue from tech advancements. The fund invests globally with a minimum of 80% in tech stocks, aiming for diversification across at least 5 countries and allocating around 25% outside the US. It targets sectors like communications, e-commerce, fintech, and semiconductors. The fund's strategy is research-driven, selecting stocks across various market caps, and may hold a concentrated portfolio with a nondiversified status.


