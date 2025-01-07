See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6:
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This bio-pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 79.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX - Free Report) : This medical device contract manufacturer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.
Pro-Dex's shares gained 67.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.
Puma Biotechnology's shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
