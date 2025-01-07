See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6:
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.4% over the last 60 days.
Ashford Hospitality Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.87 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.
Puma Biotechnology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59 compared with 24.80 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CaliberCos Inc. (CWD - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
CaliberCos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.84 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
