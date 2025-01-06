Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6:

Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD - Free Report) : This consumer tech company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. Price and Consensus

Oddity Tech has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) : This civil infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Construction Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Construction Partners has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Construction Partners, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

nCino, Inc. (NCNO - Free Report) : This software-as-a-service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

nCino Inc. Price and Consensus

NCino has a PEG ratio of 2.10 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

nCino Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


