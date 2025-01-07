Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Artivion, Inc. (AORT - Free Report) : This medical device and tissue engineering company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days.

Vertex, Inc. (VERX - Free Report) : This tax technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

NextNav Inc. (NN - Free Report) : This positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.6% over the last 60 days.

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER - Free Report) : This online marketplace company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


