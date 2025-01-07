We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Artivion, Inc. (AORT - Free Report) : This medical device and tissue engineering company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days.
Artivion, Inc. Price and Consensus
Artivion, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artivion, Inc. Quote
Vertex, Inc. (VERX - Free Report) : This tax technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Vertex, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vertex, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vertex, Inc. Quote
NextNav Inc. (NN - Free Report) : This positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
NextNav Inc. Price and Consensus
NextNav Inc. price-consensus-chart | NextNav Inc. Quote
Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.6% over the last 60 days.
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
EverQuote, Inc. (EVER - Free Report) : This online marketplace company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
EverQuote, Inc. Price and Consensus
EverQuote, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EverQuote, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.