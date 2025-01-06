Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SWPPX

Read MoreHide Full Article

SWPPX is a passive index fund tracking the S&P 500, aiming to replicate its performance by investing at least 80% in index stocks, typically higher. It adjusts holdings for practical considerations and may pre-empt index changes. Uses derivatives and securities lending to enhance tracking and offset costs. Concentrates in sectors as per the index.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SCHWAB S&P 500 FUND (SWPPX) - free report >>