Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7:
NextNav Inc. (NN - Free Report) : This positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
NextNav's shares gained 72.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vertex, Inc. (VERX - Free Report) : This tax technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Vertex's shares gained 26.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Artivion, Inc. (AORT - Free Report) : This medical device and tissue engineering company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days.
Artivion's shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
