Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7:

NextNav Inc. (NN - Free Report) : This positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

NextNav Inc. Price and Consensus

NextNav Inc. Price and Consensus

NextNav Inc. price-consensus-chart | NextNav Inc. Quote

NextNav's shares gained 72.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NextNav Inc. Price

NextNav Inc. Price

NextNav Inc. price | NextNav Inc. Quote

Vertex, Inc. (VERX - Free Report) : This tax technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertex, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vertex, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vertex, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vertex, Inc. Quote

Vertex's shares gained 26.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vertex, Inc. Price

Vertex, Inc. Price

Vertex, Inc. price | Vertex, Inc. Quote

Artivion, Inc. (AORT - Free Report) : This medical device and tissue engineering company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days.          

Artivion, Inc. Price and Consensus

Artivion, Inc. Price and Consensus

Artivion, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artivion, Inc. Quote

Artivion's shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Artivion, Inc. Price

Artivion, Inc. Price

Artivion, Inc. price | Artivion, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vertex, Inc. (VERX) - free report >>

NextNav Inc. (NN) - free report >>

Artivion, Inc. (AORT) - free report >>

Published in

business-services