Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7:
Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS - Free Report) : This dialysis services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Fresenius Medical Care has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.46 compared with 24.76 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) : This mineral exploration and mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Silvercorp Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90 compared with 24.85 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00 compared with 24.76 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
