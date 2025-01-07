Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7:

Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS - Free Report) : This dialysis services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price and Consensus

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price and Consensus

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA price-consensus-chart | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote

Fresenius Medical Care has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.46 compared with 24.76 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA PE Ratio (TTM)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA PE Ratio (TTM)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA pe-ratio-ttm | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) : This mineral exploration and mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Silvercorp Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote

Silvercorp Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90 compared with 24.85 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00 compared with 24.76 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) - free report >>

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) - free report >>

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) - free report >>

Published in

medical