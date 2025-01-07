See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7:
Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB - Free Report) : This branded beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS - Free Report) : This dialysis services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
RB Global, Inc. (RBA - Free Report) : This omnichannel marketplace company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% in the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
