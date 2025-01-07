Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7:

Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB - Free Report) : This branded beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.

Primo Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Primo Brands Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS - Free Report) : This dialysis services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% the last 60 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Dividend Yield (TTM)

RB Global, Inc. (RBA - Free Report) : This omnichannel marketplace company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% in the last 60 days.

RB Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

RB Global, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

