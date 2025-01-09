Back to top

Tap Into Data Center Exposure with These 3 Stocks: VRT, ANET, FIX

Thanks to the artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy, data centers have become a focus of attention, with many realizing just how crucial they are in facilitating data globally.

While many companies are positioned to benefit from pure-play AI offerings, those who own, service, and have exposure to data centers offer a unique investment angle to join the theme.

Let’s take a closer look at a few stocks – Comfort Systems USA (FIX - Free Report) , Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) , and Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) – that investors can buy to ride the data center wave.

Vertiv Keeps Data Centers Cool

 

Vertiv provides services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services.

The outlook for its current fiscal year has remained bullish thanks to strong quarterly results, with the $2.69 per share estimate up a bullish 20% over the last year.

Scorching-hot demand has aided the above-mentioned quarterly results, with Vertiv exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 10% across its last four releases. The company’s top line has expanded nicely amid the frenzy, with VRT posting double-digit percentage year-over-year revenue growth in seven consecutive releases.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.

Arista Networks Shares Soar

 

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large data centers, campus, and routing environments. Analysts have taken a bullish stance across the board concerning the EPS outlook, helping position the stock nicely as a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Like VRT, the growing AI landscape has benefited the company’s top line in a big way, with the company posting sequential revenue growth in each of its last ten periods. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.

FIX Sports Bullish EPS Outlook

 

Comfort Systems USA provides comprehensive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. The company provides chillers, cooling towers, and other critical components found within data centers.

The earnings estimate revisions trend for its current fiscal year has been considerably bullish, up 46% over the last year and suggesting 60% year-over-year growth.

Bottom Line

The AI frenzy continues to dominate market headlines, with companies continuing to speak on the technology in a snowballing fashion.

And Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) , Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , and Comfort Systems USA (FIX - Free Report) are all expected to see the tailwinds due to their data center exposure.


