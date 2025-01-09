We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Immatics N.V. (IMTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.2% over the last 60 days.
DURECT Corporation (DRRX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.