Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This payment network company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Immatics N.V. (IMTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Immatics N.V. Price and Consensus

Immatics N.V. Price and Consensus

Immatics N.V. price-consensus-chart | Immatics N.V. Quote

Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.2% over the last 60 days.

Mercury Systems Inc Price and Consensus

Mercury Systems Inc Price and Consensus

Mercury Systems Inc price-consensus-chart | Mercury Systems Inc Quote

DURECT Corporation (DRRX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.

DURECT Corporation Price and Consensus

DURECT Corporation Price and Consensus

DURECT Corporation price-consensus-chart | DURECT Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DURECT Corporation (DRRX) - free report >>

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) - free report >>

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) - free report >>

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) - free report >>

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace business-services medical