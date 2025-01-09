We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
Hooker Furniture ((HOFT - Free Report) ) has long been known as a manufacturer of high-quality home furnishings, specializing in stylish and durable designs. However, despite its reputation, the company has faced significant challenges in recent years. Annual sales have steadily declined over the past five years, reflecting struggles to maintain growth in an increasingly competitive market.
Adding to its woes, Hooker Furniture currently holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), signaling persistent weakness in earnings trends and analyst sentiment. The stock’s performance has mirrored these struggles, with shares underperforming the broader market and industry peers.
In today’s analysis, we’ll explore the factors behind Hooker Furniture’s struggles and why investors may want to steer clear of this stock for now.
Image Source: TradingView
Hooker Furniture Shares Suffer from Falling Sales Growth
The past few years have been challenging for Hooker Furniture, with annual sales nearly halving during that time. Analysts remain pessimistic about the company’s near-term prospects, with next quarter’s earnings estimates down 5% and next year’s earnings estimates slashed by 14%.
Hooker Furniture has also had a very poor record of missing earnings estimates over the last year. The last four earnings results have missed by -1,100%, -46.15%, -1,200% and -40%.
There may be a light at the end of the tunnel though, as next year’s sales are projected for 13% growth. However, this is not yet enough of a bullish development to consider owning the stock.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
HOFT Stock on the Verge of a Major Breakdown
The technical picture for Hooker Furniture stock is not encouraging either. HOFT stock has been trending lower for the last six years and is approaching a level of support that has held for the last four years. If the stock breaks meaningfully below where it is currently trading, it could signal even further uncertainty.
The only positive I can see from this setup is that maybe a flush below here would be the final capitulation before the company can finally recover, but that is certainly not a reason to own the stock.
Image Source: TradingView
Should Investors Avoid HOFT Shares?
Given the ongoing challenges Hooker Furniture faces, including declining sales, repeated earnings misses, and a bleak technical outlook, it’s difficult to make a bullish case for the stock at this time. While there’s a glimmer of hope with next year’s projected sales growth of 13%, the broader picture remains negative, and this improvement alone is unlikely to reverse the stock’s long-term downtrend.
With HOFT holding a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), continued weak performance, and the risk of a technical breakdown looming, investors may be better off avoiding Hooker Furniture shares for now. Instead, it might be wise to look for opportunities in companies with stronger fundamentals and more positive earnings and price momentum.