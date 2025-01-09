See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) - free report >>
TDK Corp. (TTDKY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) - free report >>
TDK Corp. (TTDKY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9:
YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus
YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote
YPF Sociedad Anónima has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.
YPF Sociedad Anonima PEG Ratio (TTM)
YPF Sociedad Anonima peg-ratio-ttm | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote
TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.
TDK Corp. Price and Consensus
TDK Corp. price-consensus-chart | TDK Corp. Quote
TDK Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
TDK Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
TDK Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | TDK Corp. Quote
Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) : This integrated retail electricity and power generation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Vistra Corp. Price and Consensus
Vistra Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote
Vistra has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Vistra Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Vistra Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Vistra Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.