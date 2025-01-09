Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9:

YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus

YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

YPF Sociedad Anónima has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

YPF Sociedad Anonima PEG Ratio (TTM)

YPF Sociedad Anonima PEG Ratio (TTM)

YPF Sociedad Anonima peg-ratio-ttm | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.

TDK Corp. Price and Consensus

TDK Corp. Price and Consensus

TDK Corp. price-consensus-chart | TDK Corp. Quote

TDK Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

TDK Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TDK Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TDK Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | TDK Corp. Quote

Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) : This integrated retail electricity and power generation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Vistra Corp. Price and Consensus

Vistra Corp. Price and Consensus

Vistra Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote

Vistra has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vistra Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vistra Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vistra Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Vistra Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) - free report >>

TDK Corp. (TTDKY) - free report >>

Vistra Corp. (VST) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy