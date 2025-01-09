Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9:

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Gain Therapeutics' shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

First Hawaiian's shares gained 10.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV - Free Report) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.  

The Travelers Companies' shares gained 4.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


