See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) - free report >>
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) - free report >>
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9:
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Gain Therapeutics' shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Price
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. price | Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote
First Hawaiian's shares gained 10.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Hawaiian, Inc. Price
First Hawaiian, Inc. price | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV - Free Report) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Travelers Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote
The Travelers Companies' shares gained 4.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price
The Travelers Companies, Inc. price | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.