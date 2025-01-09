See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9:
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This fashion and apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.78 compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.86 compared with 24.62 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
The Travelers Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.74 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
