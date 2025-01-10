We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP - Free Report) : This electric vehicle company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT - Free Report) : This multi cloud technology services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
ICF International, Inc. (ICFI - Free Report) : This management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.