Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP - Free Report) : This electric vehicle company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT - Free Report) : This multi cloud technology services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI - Free Report) : This management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

