Obtain Nuclear Exposure with This Strategy

Let’s look closer at the ‘Nuclear’ theme and analyze a few stocks that the screen returned, such as Constellation Energy (
CEG Quick Quote CEG - Free Report) and Cameco ( CCJ Quick Quote CCJ - Free Report) . Below is a chart illustrating the performance of each over the last year, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Nuclear Overview
Nuclear energy stands at the cusp of the global push for a low-carbon, greener, and more resilient energy future. This investment theme encapsulates companies engaged in uranium mining, nuclear reactor construction and maintenance, electricity generation from nuclear sources, and firms providing essential technology and services to the nuclear industry.
As nations seek reliable and consistent power sources amid rising energy demands and geopolitical tensions, nuclear energy offers a unique solution with its near-full capacity operations and zero emissions. The artificial intelligence frenzy accelerated this trend massively, with data centers requiring vast power to operate efficiently.
Cameco Sees Positive Trends
With assets on three continents, Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers, positioning it nicely to reap the growing demand for nuclear energy.
Tim Gitzel, CEO, delivered a positive statement following the release of its last quarterly print, stating,
“We are continuing to see a positive shift in government, industry and public support for nuclear energy, further supported by recent announcements between utilities, reactor developers, and the industrial energy users, who are now extending financial support to ensure future access to clean, reliable and scalable nuclear power. Cameco, with our assets and investments across the fuel and reactor life cycles, is uniquely positioned to benefit from those tailwinds as a responsible, commercial supplier with multiple long-lived, tier-one assets in reliable jurisdictions, proven operating experience, and a strong balance sheet to execute our strategy.”
Nonetheless, the near-term EPS outlook remains largely unfavorable, with analysts cutting their expectations nearly across the board. The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Constellation Teams up With Microsoft
Constellation Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest producer of clean, emissions-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations, and public sector customers.
“The importance of AI and the data economy to America’s economic competitiveness and national security can’t be overstated, and Constellation will do our part to meet the moment. Our customers are looking for clean, emissions-free energy that they can rely on in every hour of every day, and nothing exemplifies that imperative more than our 20-year agreement with Microsoft to restart the Crane Clean Energy Center,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO, Constellation.
Though the nuclear energy trend is longer-term by nature, the near-term outlook for CEG has brightened nicely over recent months, keeping the stock a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Bottom Line
Thematic investing has emerged as a powerful way for investors to sync their portfolios with emerging trends. A mix of long-term and short-term themes is increasingly dictating which companies lead as economies expand and markets shift.
While stocks in each theme aren't direct recommendations, they offer a solid starting point. Leverage the Zacks Rank and other metrics to identify the best stocks for your strategy. Each featured stock comes with a Zacks report, giving you the tools to analyze performance and potential.
Obtain Nuclear Exposure with This Strategy
