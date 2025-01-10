We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insiders are Buying These 3 Large Cap Stocks
Investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can give hints surrounding the long-term picture.
An insider is an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who possesses internal information because of their relationship with the company. It’s critical to note that insiders have a longer holding period than most, and many strict rules apply to their transactions.
Several large-cap companies – FedEx (FDX - Free Report) , Casey’s General Stores (CASY - Free Report) , and Centene (CNC - Free Report) – have seen recent insider activity. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.
FedEx
FDX shares have been somewhat disappointing over the last year, gaining roughly 12% and underperforming relative to the S&P 500. Quarterly results have regularly brought big post-earnings moves, though that’s unsurprising given its economically-sensitive nature.
Just a few days back, FDX’s CFO swooped in for a purchase, acquiring 1k shares at an overall transaction cost of just under $275K. It was a pretty sizable purchase for the insider, increasing its total shares owned by more than 10%.
Casey’s General Stores
CASY shares have been strong over the past year, gaining nearly 40% and outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Though off its high, the strong performance here is certainly notable given its retail-heavy footprint.
A director recently purchased 500 shares at a total cost of just under $200k, increasing the total stake by more than 20%.
Centene
CNC shares have fared the worst out of the bunch over the last year, losing nearly 20% and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. Several insiders swooped in for purchases just before the Christmas holiday, with the combined transaction totaling roughly $1.6 million.
Though the recent insider purchases may ring positivity, the near-term outlook for CNC shares here remains bearish, with analysts downwardly revising their expectations.
Bottom Line
Many investors closely monitor insider buys, looking to receive insights into the longer-term picture. The transactions shouldn’t be relied on for near-term performance, as insiders’ holding periods are longer than most, and many strict rules apply.
Rather, investors can see insider buys as an overall net positive concerning the longer-term outlook.
